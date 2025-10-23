NewMarket Corporation $NEU Stock Position Decreased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NewMarket alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEU. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,819,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after acquiring an additional 57,403 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,348,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 70,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,300,000 after acquiring an additional 15,155 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Price Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $750.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.45. NewMarket Corporation has a one year low of $480.00 and a one year high of $875.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $811.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $709.37.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 17.28%.The firm had revenue of $698.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 21.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of NewMarket in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEU

About NewMarket

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.