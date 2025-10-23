NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Realta Investment Advisors’ Largest Position

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 6.9% of Realta Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.28 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Arete upped their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $13,753,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,108,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,856,442,266.14. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $669,548,776. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

