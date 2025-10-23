Organon & Co. (OGN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect Organon & Co. to post earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $1.5669 billion for the quarter. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 163.88%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Organon & Co. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.