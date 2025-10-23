Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,353 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $3,972,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,992 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $279,389,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $278,493,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. KGI Securities upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.1%

JPM stock opened at $293.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01. The company has a market capitalization of $807.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

