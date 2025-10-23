Peabody Energy (BTU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $990.1960 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The coal producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $890.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Peabody Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 1.9%

Peabody Energy stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 72,693 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 45.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,359 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,577 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 51,384 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 742.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,576 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 248,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BTU shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.