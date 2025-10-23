Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.3% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE JPM opened at $293.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

