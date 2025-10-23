Prostatis Group LLC Sells 474 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Prostatis Group LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 442,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74,390 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $293.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.23 and a 200-day moving average of $279.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.