REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.30. 306,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,081,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded REE Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in REE Automotive by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 73,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 21,424 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $3,085,000. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

