Second Half Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Second Half Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $251.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $257.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.12.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

