Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,484 Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 115.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 956,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after acquiring an additional 513,192 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 124.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 874,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,191,000 after buying an additional 485,496 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,685,000 after buying an additional 313,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 284.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after buying an additional 242,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $13,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $98.11 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.33.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.38. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

