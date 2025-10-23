Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,935 East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,971.4% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 888,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,833,901.32. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,270. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,240 shares of company stock worth $7,379,678 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $102.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

