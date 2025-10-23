Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 106.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 121.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of WING stock opened at $262.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.99. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $388.14.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 25.61%.The business had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $1,666,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,842,034.18. The trade was a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex Kaleida sold 5,400 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.09, for a total value of $2,030,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,864.58. This trade represents a 39.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,535. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Wingstop from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.50.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

