Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,932 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 408,600.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.