Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 1.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth about $570,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $2,270,896.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,895,378.98. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $152.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.85. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.86 and a 52 week high of $171.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Stride had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $653.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

