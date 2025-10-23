Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $155,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,453,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. EWA LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $733.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $744.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $687.02. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total value of $367,374.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,381,832.90. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,663 shares of company stock valued at $164,569,365. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $870.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

