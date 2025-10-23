Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Position in Diageo plc $DEO

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Diageo alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Bank of America cut their price objective on Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $97.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $93.42 and a fifty-two week high of $135.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.5192 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 516.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.41%.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.