Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Stake in Equity Residential $EQR

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 83,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Equity Residential by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,544,000 after purchasing an additional 83,788 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Equity Residential by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.45. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 33.22%.The business had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 104.53%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.