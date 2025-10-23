Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,688,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 204.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.6% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $328.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $569.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.62.

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total transaction of $9,616,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $4,746,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,001.50. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,935 shares of company stock valued at $133,361,282. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $421.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.45. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $459.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.66.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The firm had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

