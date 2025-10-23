Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,701.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8,049.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,584.15. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,573.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $130.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total transaction of $981,285.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. This represents a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,800. The trade was a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock worth $7,869,360. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,250.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.