Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $297,000 in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $544.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.17%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.73 per share, with a total value of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 105,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,136.50. This represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Farnsworth III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.94 per share, for a total transaction of $84,940.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,848.38. The trade was a 3.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,229 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

