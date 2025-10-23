Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 211.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 129.0% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.38. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Leerink Partners raised Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exelixis from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

