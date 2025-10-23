Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 442 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in W.R. Berkley by 148.2% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRB opened at $74.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $78.48.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

