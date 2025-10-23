Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,938 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,110,000 after purchasing an additional 195,574 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,591,000 after purchasing an additional 36,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 71,715.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,790,000 after purchasing an additional 394,437 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXST. Guggenheim upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $193.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.52. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.66 and a twelve month high of $223.36. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 11.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

