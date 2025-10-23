Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $277,000 Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,508 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,600.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,224,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,669 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,607,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,570,000 after purchasing an additional 446,662 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on EL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $98.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.77. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.59%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.