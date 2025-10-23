Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SSD opened at $174.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.28. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.35 and a 52-week high of $197.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $631.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 14.53%.Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total value of $445,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,436.38. This trade represents a 24.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total value of $196,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,775.30. This trade represents a 11.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

