SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD Stock Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SPYD opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $47.52.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.