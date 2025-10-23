Stephens Consulting LLC Buys 906 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.3% during the second quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $293.83 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.23 and its 200-day moving average is $279.98. The company has a market capitalization of $807.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.86.

View Our Latest Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.