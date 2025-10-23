Sutton Place Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.8% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $13,753,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,108,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,856,442,266.14. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $669,548,776. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $180.28 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

