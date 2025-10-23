Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,720 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 525.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Seek First Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $1,514,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,354,761.34. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8%

AMZN opened at $217.95 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.27.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

