Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.27.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.44 and a 200-day moving average of $213.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

