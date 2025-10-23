Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Trading Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.48). Approximately 78,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 156,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.40 ($0.51).

Tortilla Mexican Grill Trading Up 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,811.84, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.49. The company has a market capitalization of £14.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.09.

Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (5.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Tortilla Mexican Grill had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 27.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tortilla Mexican Grill plc will post 0.393885 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tortilla Mexican Grill

Tortilla is the largest and most successful fast-casual Mexican restaurant group in the UK, specialising in the sale of freshly made Californian-inspired Mexican cuisine. The Group has more than 80 eat in and takeaway locations across the UK and through nationwide partnerships with SSP Group plc, Compass UK & Ireland, Growth Kitchens & Karma Kitchens.

