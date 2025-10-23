Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,202 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.3% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.47.

Apple Stock Down 1.6%

Apple stock opened at $258.45 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $265.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

