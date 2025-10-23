Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.03. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.24.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

