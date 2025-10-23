Valaris Limited $VAL Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Valaris by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Valaris by 45.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Valaris by 77.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Valaris by 4.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VAL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Valaris from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. SEB Equity Research set a $45.50 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Capital One Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $48.69.

VAL opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.70 million. Valaris had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

