Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. $ASR

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 126.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 309,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after buying an additional 172,654 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the first quarter worth about $44,197,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the first quarter worth about $3,979,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 41.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 15.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 75,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:ASR opened at $305.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $360.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.65 by ($1.81). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 37.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $8.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.89%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

