Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $420,000 in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 49.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1,261.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 198,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $1,142,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, June 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on AeroVironment from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.07.

Shares of AVAV opened at $355.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.64 and its 200 day moving average is $233.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -554.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $417.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 998 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.74, for a total transaction of $398,940.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,575.76. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $654,177.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,567. This trade represents a 25.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

