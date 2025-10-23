Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $433,000 in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,874 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 689.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 93.2% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 97.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 32.9% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

STRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $332.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.53 and a 200-day moving average of $244.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.34 and a 52-week high of $376.75.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 27.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

