Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 3,631 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 761.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 199,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $1,706,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 173,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,821.16. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 207,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,071,456. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Trading Up 5.2%

NYSE PBF opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.85. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.81%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

