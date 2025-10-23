Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 23,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $2,107,090.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,785,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,596,106.40. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene A. Scherbakov sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $236,628.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 67,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,565.20. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $22,881,519. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 target price on IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $85.42 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $90.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.98.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 22.77%.The firm had revenue of $250.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

