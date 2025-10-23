Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,995 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of S. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 513.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 190,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 54,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $989,589.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 549,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,398.74. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,515 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $458,185.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 951,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,784,301.29. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,277 shares of company stock worth $8,228,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE S opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.76. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.17 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. SentinelOne has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on S. New Street Research set a $23.00 price target on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.26.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

