Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Stock Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 337.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 393,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter.

VONG opened at $120.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.20 and its 200-day moving average is $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $122.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

