Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $44.81 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 84,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,454,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.27.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

