Verus Wealth Management LLC Sells 263 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Verus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Verus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $217.95 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.