Waters Corporation $WAT Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 price target on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.80.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $349.04 on Thursday. Waters Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $275.05 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

