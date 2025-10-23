Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 17,669 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 430,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.6% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $68,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 133.0% during the second quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 24,754 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 57.0% during the second quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 29,531 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $13,753,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,108,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,856,442,266.14. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $669,548,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $180.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.61. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

