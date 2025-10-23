Welch Group LLC Has $11.58 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $733.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $744.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $687.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total value of $367,374.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,381,832.90. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total value of $372,912.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,113,017.50. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,663 shares of company stock worth $164,569,365. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $925.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

