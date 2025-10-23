Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,608 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of AMZN opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.27.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

