Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Has $885,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharp Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 27.9% in the second quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 615 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 70,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 34.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $733.41 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $744.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $687.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $870.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total value of $372,912.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,113,017.50. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.85, for a total value of $367,374.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,381,832.90. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,663 shares of company stock worth $164,569,365 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

