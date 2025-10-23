Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.12.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $251.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.72. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $257.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

