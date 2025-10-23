Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,890 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. $NBTB

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,352 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBTB. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 28.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,075,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. Nasca sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $851,162.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,952.20. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $47.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 0.1%

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.54. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $171.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

